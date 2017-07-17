JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

West Side man cited for firing his gun


Published: Mon, July 17, 2017 @ 11:50 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A West Side man was cited Friday for discharging firearms within city limits after he admitted to firing a handgun several times in his driveway.

Officers were called about 9:45 p.m. Friday to a home in the 200 block of South Bon Air Avenue for a report of shots fired and when they arrived they found 11 shell casings in the driveway. Reports said officers spoke to David Flores, 34, who was on the front porch, and Flores eventually admitted to firing a gun.

Reports said Flores was given a choice of being given a citation if he would give officers the gun he was using.

Police found a .45-caliber handgun with several rounds of ammunition in the home and took the gun and ammunition as evidence.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes