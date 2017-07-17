YOUNGSTOWN — A West Side man was cited Friday for discharging firearms within city limits after he admitted to firing a handgun several times in his driveway.

Officers were called about 9:45 p.m. Friday to a home in the 200 block of South Bon Air Avenue for a report of shots fired and when they arrived they found 11 shell casings in the driveway. Reports said officers spoke to David Flores, 34, who was on the front porch, and Flores eventually admitted to firing a gun.

Reports said Flores was given a choice of being given a citation if he would give officers the gun he was using.

Police found a .45-caliber handgun with several rounds of ammunition in the home and took the gun and ammunition as evidence.