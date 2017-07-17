JOBS
US Rep. Tim Ryan announces $10K grant to Butler Institute of American Art


Published: Mon, July 17, 2017 @ 5:51 p.m.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, today announced a $10,000 grant for the Butler Institute of American Art on Wick Avenue.

The grant was awarded by the National Endowment of the Arts through their Arts Engagement in American Communities program.

The funds will be used to support an art exhibition and associated outreach activities, and more specifically to showcase drawings and small-scale sculptures by sculptor and installation artist Alice Aycoc. The exhibition will include gallery lectures, workshops, family programming, and docent-led tours.

