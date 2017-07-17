WARREN — The Trumbull County commissioners have scheduled an 11 a.m. meeting Tuesday in their meeting room on the fifth floor of the county administration building, 160 High St. NW, to discuss certain recommendations from the county budget review committee. The meeting is open to the public.

The 12-citizen budget review committee met for several months to investigate matters related to employee benefits, other expenses, and other issues affecting the county budget.

The volunteers, selected by the county commissioners, released a report in early June recommending at least $2 million in cost savings the commissioners could make, $2.6 million in property-tax cuts they could make, but recommending a $12.6 million increase in sales taxes through a half-percent sales-tax increase.