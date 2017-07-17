YOUNGSTOWN — Angelina Rodriguez, the wife of Dr. Joseph Yurich, became tearful as she recalled the moment her husband learned someone died in a boat crash on Berlin Reservoir in 2015.

"Joe became severely psychologically distressed," she said.

Dr. Yurich, 38, of Poland, faces several charges stemming from that May 9, 2015 crash that left one man injured and another man dead.

Earlier that night, when she learned from a friend another boat had been hit. She hesitated before sharing that with her husband.

"I was afraid to tell him because he was so emotionally distressed," she said.

Dr. Yurich did not know what he hit, Rodriguez said. When asked by the prosecutor if he mentioned hitting a rock, she said no.

She described her husband as "upset, anxious and pretty shaken up," but maintained he showed no signs of having consumed alcohol.

The trial will resume at 9 a.m. tomorrow when the final witness, Dr. Yurich, is expected to testify.