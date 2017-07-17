JOBS
Pro tip: If dumping your drugs, don't throw them AT the police


Published: Mon, July 17, 2017 @ 11:54 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a Salem man was arrested Saturday evening after he threw two bags of crack cocaine at the feet of a police officer after his car was pulled over.

Richard Colon, 66, was taken to the Mahoning County jail on charges of possession of cocaine after he was pulled over just after 7 p.m. in the parking lot of a 1902 Oak St. store after he ran a red light.

Reports said as officers were walking up to his car Colon could be seen throwing something out the window and the two bags landed at the feet of an officer who was on the passenger’s side of the car.

