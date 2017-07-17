LAS VEGAS (AP) — O.J. Simpson, the former football star, TV pitchman and now Nevada prison inmate No. 1027820, will have a lot going for him when he asks state parole board members this week to release him after serving more than eight years for an ill-fated bid to retrieve sports memorabilia.

Now 70, Simpson will have history in his favor and a clean record behind bars as he approaches the nine-year minimum of his 33-year sentence for armed robbery and assault with a weapon. Plus, the parole board sided with him once before.

No one at his Thursday hearing is expected to oppose releasing him in October – not his victim, not even the former prosecutor who persuaded a jury in Las Vegas to convict Simpson in 2008.

"Assuming that he's behaved himself in prison, I don't think it will be out of line for him to get parole," said David Roger, the retired Clark County district attorney.

Four other men who went with Simpson to a hotel room to retrieve from two memorabilia dealers sports collectibles and personal items that the former football star said belonged to him took plea deals in the heist and received probation.

Two of those men testified they carried guns. Another who stood trial with Simpson was convicted and served 27 months before the Nevada Supreme Court ruled Simpson's fame tainted the jury. Simpson's conviction was upheld.

Prison life was a stunning fall for a charismatic celebrity whose storybook career as an electrifying running back dubbed "The Juice" won him the Heisman Trophy as the best college player in 1968 and a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.