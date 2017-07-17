JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ohio victims' rights effort certified for fall ballot


Published: Mon, July 17, 2017 @ 6:48 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio's elections chief has certified for the fall ballot a proposed constitutional amendment giving crime victims and their families the same rights as the accused.

The office of Secretary of State Jon Husted said today proponents of the proposal had submitted more than 371,000 valid signatures, above the required number of about 305,000.

The proposal is dubbed Marsy's Law for Ohio. It would require that victims and their families be notified of all court proceedings, be allowed to tell their accounts of the crime and give victims input on plea deals.

The measure is named for a California woman stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. The accused was released on bail a week after her murder without her family being told.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes