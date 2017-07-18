JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ninth domestic violence charge sends man to prison for four years


Published: Mon, July 17, 2017 @ 8:55 p.m.

WARREN

Amato P. Zaccone, 57, of Abbey Street in Girard, was sentenced to more than four years in prison Monday after being convicted at trial last month of his ninth domestic violence charge.

The victim did not testify at the trial, but she called 911 Jan. 27 from their Hubbard home asking for help because Zaccone had caused a cut on her forehead and “put her on the ground,” Gabe Wildman, an assistant county prosecutor said.

Amato’s sentence is three years on the felony domestic violence and another 518 days for a parole violation.

Sentencing Zaccone was Judge Peter Kontos of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes