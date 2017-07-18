WARREN

Amato P. Zaccone, 57, of Abbey Street in Girard, was sentenced to more than four years in prison Monday after being convicted at trial last month of his ninth domestic violence charge.

The victim did not testify at the trial, but she called 911 Jan. 27 from their Hubbard home asking for help because Zaccone had caused a cut on her forehead and “put her on the ground,” Gabe Wildman, an assistant county prosecutor said.

Amato’s sentence is three years on the felony domestic violence and another 518 days for a parole violation.

Sentencing Zaccone was Judge Peter Kontos of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.