Man cited for leaving pet locked inside hot car - and got to keep his dog


Published: Mon, July 17, 2017 @ 11:52 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A West Side man was cited for cruelty to animals Friday afternoon after officers found a dog in his locked car on Belmont Avenue.

Reports said police were called about 3:05 p.m. to the veteran’s clinic at 2031 Belmont Ave. by a security guard who told police a dog was inside a car that had the windows rolled up almost all of the way.

When police arrived they found the dog in the car panting.

Officers went inside and found the owner of the car, Gregory Mansour, 66, of North Bon Air Avenue.

He opened the doors and allowed police and Animal Charity workers to check the dog.

The dog was given water, reports said and a temperature reading of the inside of the car showed 104 degrees, reports said.

Mansour was issued a citation. He was allowed to keep the dog, reports said.

