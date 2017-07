BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ANCHONDO, JUAN 6/28/1987 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Sex Offender Failure To Provide Change Of Address Or Registration Of Address

BEST, CHAD NILE 2/11/1991 SEBRING POLICE DEPT. Theft- Motor Vehicle



DAVILA JR, MANUEL 5/26/1970 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

DRAKE, JAMEKA KAY 9/10/1990 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

JONES, MALCOLM JITU 12/31/1972 OSP Fugitive From Justice

LINDSEY, DANIEL J 5/11/1991 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

MCCALL, BRIA 2/16/1995 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Assault



MOODY, DWAYNE A JR 9/6/1990 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Criminal Trespass



MOSLEY, DENNIS EARL 3/19/1995 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Corrupting Another w/Drugs



POLING, CHARLES 2/5/1958 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Gross Sexual Imposition

ROBERTS, LISHA MARIE 5/29/1967 OSP Receiving Stolen Property



ROON, GERRITT WEEB 9/30/1994 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension



SHAW, KEYOSHIA 1/15/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Vandalism



SMITH, GREGORY LAMAR JR 11/9/1991 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Failure To Reinstate License



SMITH, XHYAIRE S 1/28/1999 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

WHETSTONE, ERIC J 8/3/1982 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ALEXANDER, BILALAH GARNER 3/11/1990 7/6/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



ALLISON, THOMAS 3/26/1948 7/14/2017 NO CHARGES FILED

BELLISH, TAMALA D 8/8/1958 7/12/2017 TIME SERVED



BOWERS, TIMOTHY A 2/9/1987 7/16/2017 BONDED OUT

BROWN, WILLIAM PAUL 1/1/1982 6/16/2017 TIME SERVED

COLE, MICHAEL J 5/31/1995 3/19/2017 TIME SERVED



COVAN, JUSTIN W. 5/18/1990 5/25/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HARRIS, DAWON J 5/24/1986 7/14/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

HASLEY, MAURICE 1/13/1988 5/19/2017 TIME SERVED



HEIGLEY, NATHAN ANDREW 3/7/1978 5/19/2017 TIME SERVED

MITCHELL, ANTONIO MARKEES 5/11/1996 5/3/2017 TIME SERVED

REBER, BRITTNEY 9/27/1993 7/16/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



RUTHERFORD, JOSEPH 4/12/1975 6/12/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

STANTON, NICHOLAS 11/21/1997 7/16/2017 BONDED OUT

SUSAK, JOSEPH MATTHEW 6/5/1975 6/29/2017 BONDED OUT

SUTTON, TROY JASPER 5/18/1985 7/13/2017 TIME SERVED



VANCLEAVE, REGINA L 11/13/1971 5/17/2017 TIME SERVED

WILSON, ROSANN M 11/30/1969 3/28/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY