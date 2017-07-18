HUBBARD

City council voted Monday to create a new position for a part-time water administrator.

The administrator will earn $1,000 per month without benefits.

The city is currently soliciting applicants for the position, which involves running the water department and ensuring compliance with Environmental Protection Agency standards.

Councilman Justin Silvidi said those duties have been previously carried out by Water and Sewer Superintendent Randy Fabrizio, who is retiring.

In other business, council approved a contract with CHCC Health Care Center, an assisted-living facility at 871 Elmwood Ave., for sewer connections.

The facility is tying additional units into the city’s extended sanitary-sewer line.

The company will pay the city $10,000 initially. Additionally, within a year after the building certificate is issued, the company will pay the city either $10,000 or $5,000. The city will grant the reduced $5,000 payment if the facility creates at least 10 new full-time jobs.

City council will be on recess during the month of August. The next regular meeting will be 7 p.m. Aug. 5 with caucus at 6:30 p.m.