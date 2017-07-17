DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — An ex-employee has been charged with threatening a well-known Republican political consultant based in Ohio.

Delaware Municipal court records show 30-year-old Greg Phelps recently pleaded not guilty to a charge of aggravated menacing against Rex Elsass, CEO of Strategy Group for Media. Phelps goes professionally as Gregg Phelps.

Cleveland.com reports Phelps is barred from traveling within two miles of the firm or Elsass’ home. An incident report showed a firm official called 911 on July 12 to report Facebook posts threatening Elsass and other firm employees.

The official told authorities the Union County man was terminated several years ago as a media buyer. He was reportedly upset over lack of access to an ex-employee incentive program.

A message seeking comment was left today at a number listed for Phelps.