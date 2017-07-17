JOBS
Credit card-skimming device found on Austintown gas pump


Published: Mon, July 17, 2017 @ 12:07 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — A credit card-skimming device was reportedly found attached to a gas pump at a local gas station.

Police were dispatched to Pilot Travel Center, 1150 North Niles Road, responding to a reported skimming device at the station Friday.

The device was reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation Thursday, and the suspect is reportedly apart of an ongoing investigation at the bureau.

Special Agent Bryon Speakes of the FBI reportedly removed the skimming device and has possession of it for the investigation.

