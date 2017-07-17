JOBS
Austintown police investigating theft of sports memorabilia


Published: Mon, July 17, 2017 @ 12:30 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Township detectives are investigating a report from an area woman who reported Sunday that thousands of dollars of sports memorabilia was stolen from her during the process of moving.

The woman told police two signed footballs, one by Joe Montana, the other by Dan Marino, approximately valued at $7,000, were missing from a box after it was placed in a storage unit at Austintown Self Storage on Clarkins Drive.

