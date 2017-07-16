JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Northern Ohio city recovering from damaging weekend floods


Published: Sun, July 16, 2017 @ 11:50 a.m.

Associated Press

Residents in a northern Ohio city are cleaning up basements and belongings after dealing with another damaging flood.

The Blanchard River at Findlay crested at 16.5 feet (5.meters) Friday and has been receding since then. The river was at 11.4 feet (3.5 meters) early today, just slightly above minor flood stage level.

It was the fifth-highest crest on record for the river at Findlay.

The flooding occurred after the area received between 3 and 5 inches of rain Wednesday.

Floodwater still covered a few Findlay streets Saturday night. The Findlay Fire Department evacuated a number of people from flooded homes and rescued stranded motorists the previous two days

Parts of central Ohio also saw flooding last week from torrential downpours, prompting evacuations and emergency shelters opening.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes