Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown City School District Academic Distress Commission will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the district's central offices at 20 W. Wood St.

School district CEO Krish Mohip and senior staff are expected to offer a progress report from the 2016-17 school year.

They will focus specifically on the implementation of the district’s strategic plan.

The meeting takes place a week after members of the board of education tabled a resolution that would result in the board rejecting Mohip’s authority as “unconstitutional.”

This will also be the first meeting of the commission since the district reconfigured the city schools and since Mohip hired more than a dozen administrators with salaries of $100,000 or more.

The reconfiguration is meant to put students in schools closer to their homes and rebuild pride in the neighborhoods within the district.

Read more about the upcoming meeting Monday in The Vindicator and on Vindy.com.