OVI checkpoint on Market in Boardman tonight


Published: Sat, July 15, 2017 @ 9:50 p.m.

BOARDMAN

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force, in conjunction with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, is conducting an OVI check point from 10:30 tonight to 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Market and Hillman streets.

In addition, police officers from participating agencies of the OVI Task Force are conducting saturation patrols in various parts of Mahoning County throughout the weekend.

The check point is also in conjunction with nearby saturations patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

