YOUNGSTOWN

Richard McCullough, an investigator for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, reviewed his reconstruction of the fatal Berlin Reservoir boat crash that occurred on May 9, 2015.

The damage on the Bayliner, owned by Dr. Joseph Yurich, indicated that the boat either struck something or was struck at a high rate of speed, the investigator said.



The damage on the Basstracker, which Neal Cuppertt, 58, of Akron, who died in the crash was on board, indicated that the boat was stationary when it was hit, McCullough said.

Dr. Yurich, 38, of Poland, who faces several charges stemming from the crash, told a detective he was traveling at about 25 mph when he hit what he believed was a rock.

McCullough said the damage was not consistent with a rock, because the damage to the Bayliner was above the water.

The court is in recess until 1:15 p.m. when the defense will cross examine McCullough.