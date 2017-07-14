JOBS
YSU's new state-of-the-art bookstore opens Monday


Published: Fri, July 14, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

High above the ground floor of Youngstown State University’s new Barnes & Noble bookstore – which opens Monday at 8 a.m. – construction workers meticulously installed a 10-foot graphic depicting former YSU track runner Nina Grambling mid-stride.

The store – between Lincoln and Rayen avenues west of Fifth Avenue – is full of similar YSU imagery, from wall-sized block Y graphics to an army of Pete the Penguins adorning everything from oven mitts to golf balls.

There is a Starbucks Cafe connected to a convenient store, and rows of windows lining both floors of the two-story building, allowing for ample natural light.

And, of course, there are lots and lots of books.

Read more about the new state-of-the-art operation in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

