WARREN

Arteum P. Brodeur, 24, has moved a few blocks north of his home on North Park Avenue and now resides in the Trumbull County jail.

This morning, Judge W. Wyatt McKay of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court set bond of $1 million when he arraigned Brodeur on murder and tampering with evidence.

He's charged in the Saturday evening killing of Michael Krevas, 31, of Washington Street Northwest.

Brodeur pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Brodeur, who at one time gave an Iowa address, was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury on Thursday.

Brodeur was arrested late Saturday, a few hours after Krevas was found stabbed in the parking lot of an apartment building on North Park adjacent to Brodeur’s home.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Thursday that Brodeur was assaulted early Wednesday in the jail and was taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for treatment of minor injuries to his head.

A jail incident report says another inmate, Kashuan Williams, 23, assaulted Brodeur with fists and a plastic garbage can while Brodeur was laying on a cot.

Brodeur tried to protect his head, but he did not fight back, Maj. Dan Mason, jail administrator, said. Jail officials viewed the fight on surveillance video.

It’s not known what the fight was about, Mason said. The matter is being referred to the Warren prosecutor for possible charges against Williams, who is incarcerated on felonious-assault and drug-possession charges.

Brodeur appeared to have bruises on his head in court today.

After the hearing, Chris Becker, assistant county prosecutor, said this case does not appear to have a significant tie-in to drugs, but it will be a few months before toxicology results show whether the victim had drugs in his system.