JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Quilt show in Salem set for this weekend


Published: Fri, July 14, 2017 @ 8:09 a.m.

SALEM

United Quilt Guild of Salem will host its “Color My World with Quilts” Quilt show today from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at First Friends Church, 1058 Jennings Ave. Cost is $6 per day or $10 for a three day pass and children under 12 are free.

Raffle baskets, quilt raffle, a quilt auction and more will take place. Refreshments will be available for purchase. United Quilt Guild of Salem meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at Salem Presbyterian Church on Second Street.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes