SALEM

United Quilt Guild of Salem will host its “Color My World with Quilts” Quilt show today from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at First Friends Church, 1058 Jennings Ave. Cost is $6 per day or $10 for a three day pass and children under 12 are free.

Raffle baskets, quilt raffle, a quilt auction and more will take place. Refreshments will be available for purchase. United Quilt Guild of Salem meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at Salem Presbyterian Church on Second Street.