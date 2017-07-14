YOUNGSTOWN

The trial of Dr. Joseph Yurich resumes at 9 a.m. this morning.

Dr. Yurich, 38, of Poland, faces several charges stemming from a fatal Berlin Reservoir boat crash on May 9, 2015, that left one man injured and another man dead.

The prosecution plans to call their final two witnesses this morning. The coroner who examined Neal Cuppett, 58, of Akron, and an accident reconstruction expert.

Then the defense will begin to call witnesses.

The trial, which began on Monday, is expected to extend into early next week.