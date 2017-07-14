YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a 28-year-old woman Thursday evening was beaten by her husband between 20 and 30 times with a pipe and at one point the husband paused to send their children back to bed when they checked to see what was happening.

The husband was not there when police arrived about 9:20 p.m. at the victim's home in the first block of East Judson Avenue. Reports said police had to go inside after finding a broken window and no one answered the door.

Reports said the woman was arguing with her husband over a fake Facebook account he has when she threw a phone at him. The husband then picked up a pipe and began beating her, reports said.

Reports said the woman had bruises on her body consistent with being hit with a pipe. Police found a pipe in the home and took it as evidence.