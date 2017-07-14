LIBERTY — Police say they have received inconsistent information about an alleged burglary early this morning at a Euclid Boulevard home.

Officers arrived just after 1 a.m. at the home, where five people there reported being burglarized. A witness told police that unknown suspects had entered through a side door, while claiming to be police with a search warrant.

Police were also told that the suspects had duct-taped the arms of one of the teenagers who had been inside the home.

There were two bullet holes in a bedroom window, along with spent shell casings inside the living room and in the breezeway, according to a police report.

Officers said the people at the home didn't mention shots fired until after police found the bullet holes and shell casings.