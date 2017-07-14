YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a woman caught by police about 3:45 p.m. Thursday after taking heroin in a vacant house ran from officers when they were doing a

records check on her.

Officers found Danielle Melnek, 29, of South Avenue, hiding behind the curtains in the home in the 400 block of West Chalmers Avenue.

Reports said Melnek admitted to taking heroin in the house. When she retrieved her belongings reports said police found a needle. Reports said

Melnek asked officers for a break and said she knew she had a warrant.

When officers were trying to find out her record, Melnek ran away and was caught following a short foot chase.

When Melnek was searched reports said she gave officers a crack pipe she had in her bra that had a dose of crack cocaine inside. She was taken to

the Mahoning County jail on breaking and entering, obstruction and drug charges.