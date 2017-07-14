JOBS
Pennsylvania state trooper killed, another injured in crash


Published: Fri, July 14, 2017 @ 9:45 a.m.

LIGONIER, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state trooper is dead and another trooper is injured after their patrol vehicle and a garbage truck crashed in western Pennsylvania.

Authorities say 26-year-old Trooper Michael Stewart and a partner were traveling early Friday on Route 711 outside Ligonier, about 51 miles (about 82 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh, when the crash occurred.

Authorities say Stewart was killed. The other trooper’s injuries are not considered life-threatening. The condition of the truck driver wasn’t immediately known.

Stewart enlisted in the state police in January 2014. He’s the 98th member of the force to be killed in the line of duty.

The investigation is ongoing.

