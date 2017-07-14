JOBS
Ohio county fair hogs to be destroyed after swine flu found


Published: Fri, July 14, 2017 @ 3:30 p.m.

WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) — State officials have ordered the slaughter of nearly 300 hogs at a county fair in southwest Ohio after at least two animals tested positive for swine flu.

WLWT-TV reports a Clinton County fair representative confirmed on Thursday hogs had tested positive and said everything in the hog barn, including animals, would have to be destroyed.

Fair officials will disinfect the barn to stop the virus from spreading.

Hog breeder Joey Johnson says it’s been difficult, especially for children whose animals will be slaughtered.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says when humans are infected with swine flu it’s typically transmitted by prolonged exposure to hogs at agricultural fairs.

