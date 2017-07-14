JOBS
Ohio authorities: Texting driver strikes, kills 2 teen girls


Published: Fri, July 14, 2017 @ 2:30 p.m.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio woman was texting on her phone when she struck and killed two 14-year-old girls with her car.

Natasha Boggs, 24, of New Franklin, was arrested and jailed today. She's charged with voluntary manslaughter, vehicular homicide, driving while texting and other offenses.

Boggs is accused of hitting three teens in Coventry Township in May, killing Taylor Galloway, of Akron, and Amber Thoma, of Coventry Township. A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured. Coventry Township is about 9 miles south of Akron.

Authorities say the teens were walking on the right side of the road about 4:45 p.m. when Boggs' car drifted over the white "fog line" and struck the teens.

