YOUNGSTOWN — Police say a man was seriously wounded early today following a home invasion on the South Side.

Officers were called just after 2 a.m. to a home in the 400 block of Mistletoe Avenue where they found a man shot twice in the head and once in the chest.

Lt. Doug Bobovnyik said the man is in serious condition.

More information is expected to be available later today. Watch Vindy.com for updates.