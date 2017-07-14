YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a man arrested early Thursday at a West Side home for domestic violence kicked the cage inside a police cruiser and head butted a police officer.

Officers had just arrested Brian James, 36, of Himrod Avenue, about 3 a.m. at North Richview and Burbank avenues on the West Side after police were called to a home in the first block of North Brockway Avenue for a domestic violence report. James was accused by someone in the home of threatening to harm her.

Reports said as police were taking the report, James drove by the home. Officers followed him and pulled him over and then placed him in a cruiser as James protested that he had done nothing wrong. When he was in the cruiser he started kicking it. When officers took him out of the cruiser he head butted one of the officers and was tackled before he settled down, reports said.

James is in the Mahoning County jail and is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.