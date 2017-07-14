JOBS
Man faces theft charge in shirt fracas


Published: Fri, July 14, 2017 @ 11:26 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN — A Poland man is charged with theft, larceny and for an open container violation after reportedly taking a shirt from someone while they were singing at Chipper's Bar Friday morning.

Charles Cialella, 26, of Delaware Avenue, reportedly took a man's shirt after they removed it during their performance.

An officer was reportedly flagged down by Cialella, who was walking westbound on Mahoning Avenue while he held a nearly full bottle of beer.

The singer reportedly borrowed Cialella's vehicle earlier in the day and took a cigarette from an unopened carton belonging to Cialella.

Cialella reportedly kept the shirt and planned to return it when he received a cigarette.

Cialella's court date is set for Monday.

