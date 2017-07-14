BOARDMAN — A man was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated after purportedly urinating inside a bar in front of several people.

According to a police report, police were called to Krakatoa on South Avenue at 2:20 this morning.

A manager told police that a man, later identified as William R. Hyatte Jr., 31, of Meadowbrook Avenue exposed his genitals to several bar patrons and urinated inside the bar.

Police found Hyatte outside the bar and observed that he could barely stand up, the front of his pants were wet, and he was exhibiting other signs of intoxication, according to the report.

He was issued a minor misdemeanor citation and is scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Area Court here next week.