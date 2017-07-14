LAKE MILTON

Legacy Dog Rescue will have Hot Diggity Dog Day from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Lil Paws Winery, 17574 Mahoning Ave, Lake Milton. The cost is $10 for five hot dog tastes with a glass of wine or beer.

There will be a variety of hot dog toppings. Veggie dogs will be served as well.

There will be an auction to support efforts helping abused, neglected and abandoned dogs of Trumbull and Mahoning counties.