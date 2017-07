POLAND

Adults and teens age 12 and over can learn about applique from the Youngstown Embroiderer’s Guild at a program at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday as part of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County’s Summer Discovery Program.

Representatives of the Youngstown Embroiderer’s Guild will provide all supplies.

Participants will make a pin cushion. To reserve a spot, call the library at 330-744-8636.