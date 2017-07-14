YOUNGSTOWN

After the prosecution presented its case against Dr. Joseph Yurich, defense attorney Lynn Maro sought to have a directed verdict of acquittal on all charges, but a judge hearing the case overruled the motion.

Maro said the prosecution presented insufficient evidence to sustain a conviction. Merely showing someone consumed alcohol and was then in an accident is not sufficient proof of impairment, she argued.

Dr. Yurich, 38, of Poland, faces several charges stemming from a fatal Berlin Reservoir boat crash on May 9, 2015, that left one man dead and another man injured.

Dr. Yurich is charged with operating a watercraft while intoxicated, aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault in addition to leaving the scene of an accident.

The aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault charges require the prosecution to prove he was intoxicated when the boat crash occurred.

In response to Maro’s arguments, prosecuting attorney Dawn Cantalamessa said Dr. Yurich violated the speed limit at night and left the scene of an accident.

