YOUNGSTOWN

A husband and wife were taken to the Mahoning County jail after a fight broke out at their West Side home about 12 p.m. today when the dog warden’s office came to take a dog.

Police said when the dog warden went in the back yard of a home in the 1900 block of Smithfield Street to take the dog, which was reported as a stray, the wife became upset that the dog was being taken. The husband, however, wanted the dog gone and the two began arguing.

The argument intensified and the wife grabbed a knife. That is when police were called. The wife somehow suffered a cut on her leg. She was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Dave Nelson of the dog warden’s office said the dog is not a stray and it will be staying at the home. The couple were making arrangements to have someone care for the dog before they were taken to the jail, Nelson said.