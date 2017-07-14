YOUNGSTOWN
A husband and wife were taken to the Mahoning County jail after a fight broke out at their West Side home about 12 p.m. today when the dog warden’s office came to take a dog.
Police said when the dog warden went in the back yard of a home in the 1900 block of Smithfield Street to take the dog, which was reported as a stray, the wife became upset that the dog was being taken. The husband, however, wanted the dog gone and the two began arguing.
The argument intensified and the wife grabbed a knife. That is when police were called. The wife somehow suffered a cut on her leg. She was treated by paramedics at the scene.
Dave Nelson of the dog warden’s office said the dog is not a stray and it will be staying at the home. The couple were making arrangements to have someone care for the dog before they were taken to the jail, Nelson said.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.