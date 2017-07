These golfers are set for the 2017 Juniors Greatest Golfer of the Valley finals at Squaw Creek and Avalon Lakes.

U-17 qualifiers will play 36 holes starting Friday at Squaw Creek and continue Saturday at Avalon Lakes. U-14 qualifiers will play 18 holes Saturday at Avalon Lakes.

Greatest Golfer of the Valley is sponsored by Farmers National Bank, Covelli Enterprises and Superior Beverage Group.

Boys U-17:

Kordupel, Bryan

Cioffi, Brandon

Christman, Cole

Butler, Keegan

Vitali, Joey

Atkinson, Justin

Jonda, Bobby

Austalosh, Dean

Kinkela, Matthew

Graham, Jimmy

Popa, John

Terlesky, Brian

============

Girls U-17:

Hoover, Erika

Jonda, Britney

Vivo, Jenna

Keffler, Hannah

Cerimele, Gillian

Jacobson, Jenna

Taylor, Olivia

Ross, Taylor

Cerimele, Carmel

Marcavish, Emily

Brown, Kate

Messuri, Victoria

=============

Boys U-14:

Shelton, Robert

Sylak, Jacob

Colbert, Cameron

Domitrovich, Caleb

Sykes, Kaiden

Porter, Michael

Cene, Nathan

Kapics, Dominic

Howlett, Patrick

Pahanish, Gavin

Martin, Benjamin

Sam, Ryan

==============

Girls U-14:

Benson, Leah

Bernard, Jayne

Gustas, McKenzie

Woods, Kyra

Foreman, Gabriella

Gumino, Madeline