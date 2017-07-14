JOBS
Ex-Boardman teacher back in jail after probation violation


Published: Fri, July 14, 2017 @ 11:20 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A former Boardman teacher who was on probation for sexual battery charges stipulated today that he violated one of terms of his probation.

Jay Dana, 60, is jailed pending a probation violation hearing on Aug. 11 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court .

He served a 75-day jail sentence in 2015 on the charge.

Dana admitted to being twice away from his GPS monitoring while he was in Florida.

Under the terms of his probation he was not allowed to be away from his monitoring device.

Dana was indicted on charges in 2013 that he molested three women after he slipped something in their drinks that rendered them ill.

Dana had retired as a teacher in 2011.

