WARREN

A judge set bond of $1 million for Arteum P. Brodeur, 24, after he was indicted in the stabbing death of Michael Krevas, 31, July 8.

The men lived about a block from each other, and the stabbing took place in an apartment parking lot next to Brodeur’s home, which is only a block north of the jail where Brodeur now lives.

Brodeur, of North Park Avenue, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and tampering with evidence before Judge W. Wyatt McKay of Trumbull County common pleas court. If convicted, the penalty would be 15 years to life in prison.

Police have not said what led up to the 9:30 p.m. stabbing, but Chris Becker, assistant county prosecutor, said the killing is “not what I would consider a drug-related case,” though drugs are an “overlay” to much of the crime in the county.

Brodeur was arrested late July 8, a few hours after Krevas was found stabbed.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that Brodeur was assaulted early Wednesday in the jail and was taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for treatment of minor injuries to his head.

Two men were charged Friday in Warren Municipal court in the assault.

