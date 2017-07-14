BOARDMAN — Township police are investigating after a woman reported a stranger texted her threatening messages and nude photographs of children.

Police were called to a Glenwood Avenue residence at 1:10 a.m. today for a telecommunications harassment report.

The woman told police she received a phone call and text messages from an unknown number. The sender reportedly continued to send messages after the woman told them they had the wrong number.

The sender reportedly asked for money for drugs, and sent "nude pictures of what appears to be children," telling the woman that "she could have sex with the children for $200."

When the woman told the sender she was going to call the police, the sender reportedly threatened to have her killed and texted her a picture of a gun.

Police have the photos sent to the woman and screen shots of the messages, according to the report.