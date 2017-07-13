JOBS
Yet another senior citizen scammed for gift cards for computer help


Published: Thu, July 13, 2017 @ 11:03 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN — An Austintown woman reportedly purchased $3,400 in Walmart gift on Tuesday cards as repair payment to an unknown caller stating that her computer was hacked.

Police made contact with the woman Wednesday after she came to the station report the scam.

The caller reportedly stated that they were from the government.

The woman, 68, gave the caller access to her computer via the Internet, the report said.

Once the caller claimed they assessed the computer, they reportedly told the woman that Walmart gift cards were required to install software to fix it.

The woman reportedly said that the caller still attempts to make contact with her.

Police are reportedly filing this case with the APD Detective Bureau.

