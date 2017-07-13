JOBS
World War II Heritage Society will meet


Published: Thu, July 13, 2017 @ 8:18 a.m.

CANFIELD

World War II Heritage Society meeting will take place at 6:15 p.m. Monday at A La Cart Banquet Center for a buffet dinner. Cost is $14 and reservations are due by Friday. Make checks payable to W.W.II Heritage Society and mail to David Frank at 2692 Windpoint Trail, Poland, OH 44514 or call 330-757-0515. Veteran Bud Sabetay will speak on his war experiences. Sabetay is the author of “Memoirs of an American Jewish Soldier from the Heartland of America to the Front Lines of the Third Reich.”

