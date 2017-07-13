YOUNGSTOWN

Latte has been found.

The pit bull puppy reported stolen earlier this week from a Parkview Avenue home and sold on Craig's List was found by someone Thursday on the North Side, said Jason Cooke, an animal-rights activist who was helping Latte’s owner, Ashley Perrine, get the dog.

Cooke said Latte was found on the North Side by a woman there and she got in touch with Perrine. The person who found the dog is in line for a reward put up for her safe return, Cooke said.

Cooke said Latte appears to be in good health, but was obviously outside for a few days.

“She’s a little bit stinky,” Cooke said.

