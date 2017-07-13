BOARDMAN — The Western Reserve Building Trades Council, comprised of 23 unions in the Mahoning Valley, today endorsed state Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, for governor.

“Joe Schiavoni has been fighting for working Ohioans since the very beginning of his career. He started out as an attorney for injured workers, then carried those experiences with him to the Ohio Statehouse,” said Rocco DiGennaro, Western Reserve Building Trades Council president. “Joe makes it clear with every bill he introduces: he remembers where he came from, and he knows what hardworking families need. We are proud to endorse Joe Schiavoni for Ohio’s next governor.”

“I’m honored to have the support of the dedicated men and women of the Western Reserve Building Trades Council,” Schiavoni said. “Ohio was built by its working families. They deserve legislators who put their needs first. As governor, I will prioritize issues that give every Ohioan a fair shot.”