WARREN

The Trumbull County coroner has ruled the Saturday death of Tyler Mitchell, 18, of Warren and Niles, to be a homicide – the result of multiple gunshot wounds.

His death was the second one in two days last weekend.

Mitchell, who had an Orchard Avenue Southeast address in a police report from July 1, died at at 5:30 a.m. Monday, police said.

He was found in the front yard of a home in the 2700 block of Burton Street Southeast.

Meanwhile, the coroner, Dr. Humphrey Germaniuk, said he found no signs of trauma on the body of Tom Dailey, 46, of the Columbus area, when Dr. Germaniuk conducted an autopsy this week. A cause of death is pending further studies.Dailey was found dead Saturday in the Econo Lodge on Youngstown Road by cleaning personnel.

In the other homicide case last weekend, Arteum P. Brodeur, 24, of North Park Avenue, was indicted Thursday by a Trumbull County grand jury of murder and tampering with evidence in the death of Michael Krevas, 31, of Washington Street Saturday night.

