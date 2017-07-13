JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Trial of Dr. Yurich resumes today


Published: Thu, July 13, 2017 @ 8:45 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The trial of Dr. Joseph Yurich will continue beginning at 9 a.m. today.

Dr. Yurich, 38, of Poland, faces several charges stemming from a fatal Berlin Reservoir boat crash on May 9, 2015 that left one man injured and another man dead.

The prosecution plans to call several investigators today including Lt. Gregory Johnson, chief of detectives for the Portage County Sherriff's Office, who was the first investigator to speak to Dr. Yurich following the crash.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes