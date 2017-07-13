YOUNGSTOWN

The trial of Dr. Joseph Yurich will continue beginning at 9 a.m. today.

Dr. Yurich, 38, of Poland, faces several charges stemming from a fatal Berlin Reservoir boat crash on May 9, 2015 that left one man injured and another man dead.

The prosecution plans to call several investigators today including Lt. Gregory Johnson, chief of detectives for the Portage County Sherriff's Office, who was the first investigator to speak to Dr. Yurich following the crash.