ELLSWORTH — Pet owners have the opportunity to vaccinate their pets against rabies at a clinic offered by the Mahoning County District Board of Health this weekend.

The clinic will run from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Ellsworth Township Maintenance Building, 6034 South Salem-Warren Road.

The vaccinations cost $8. In Mahoning County, a rabies vaccination is required for all dogs, cats and ferrets older than 3 months.