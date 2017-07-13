JOBS
Rabies vaccines offered Saturday in Ellsworth Township


Published: Thu, July 13, 2017 @ 12:51 p.m.

ELLSWORTH — Pet owners have the opportunity to vaccinate their pets against rabies at a clinic offered by the Mahoning County District Board of Health this weekend.

The clinic will run from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Ellsworth Township Maintenance Building, 6034 South Salem-Warren Road.

The vaccinations cost $8. In Mahoning County, a rabies vaccination is required for all dogs, cats and ferrets older than 3 months.

