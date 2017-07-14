YOUNGSTOWN

The prosecution today played a 911 call Angelina Rodriguez, the wife of Dr. Joseph Yurich, made the night of a fatal Berlin Reservoir boat crash in 2015.

“My husband hit a boat on his way home, and I want to tell the cops,” she told a dispatcher. “He hit a fishing boat, and I don’t know if anyone else was injured.”

The call came in at 1:34 a.m. The accident occurred just after midnight.

“He doesn’t know what to do. He wasn’t even sure if he hit something. He’s freaking out,” she said on the call.

Dr. Yurich, 38, of Poland, faces several charges stemming from the May 9, 2015, crash that left one man dead and another injured.

Lt. Gregory Johnson, chief of detectives for the Portage County Sheriff’s department, responded to the call.

Dr. Yurich told Johnson he believed he had hit a rock, he didn’t stop after the accident and he had been traveling at about 25 mph.

The speed limit on Berlin Reservoir at night is 10 mph.

Dr. Yurich also told Johnson he had consumed alcohol.

