JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Police: Fuel truck driver overdoses at Ohio gas station


Published: Thu, July 13, 2017 @ 11:28 a.m.

CLEVES, Ohio (AP) — Police say a fuel truck driver was found slumped over the wheel of his running vehicle after apparently overdosing at a southwest Ohio gas station.

WLWT-TV reports 36-year-old Kristopher Phoenix has been charged with felony drug possession and operating a vehicle under the influence. The Cincinnati man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Cleves, 17 miles (27 kilometers) northwest of Cincinnati.

Cleves Police Chief Rick Jones says Phoenix was “sitting on a bomb.”

Police say a customer noticed Phoenix slumped over the wheel of the tanker and notified store clerks who called police. Officers found a film canister inside the truck containing heroin, pills and a straw. Police say Phoenix didn’t need to be revived with the opioid reversal drug naloxone.

Phoenix’s public defender wasn’t immediately available for comment Thursday.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes