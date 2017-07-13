JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Northwest Ohio bracing for near-record flooding


Published: Thu, July 13, 2017 @ 12:47 p.m.

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — Major flooding is being predicted over the coming days in northwestern Ohio where residents in Findlay are piling up sandbags.

The National Weather Service expects near-record flooding in the city by Friday morning. Many city streets already are closed because of high water.

The forecast for flooding along the Blanchard River jumped after 3 more inches of rain fell overnight today.

Findlay officials in the city roughly 50 miles south of Toledo say many streets are hazardous.

The city has had five major floods over the past 10 years that have caused millions of dollars in damage.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes